NJ Turnpike crash closes several SB lanes overnight near Interchange 6 in Mansfield Township

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shut down several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Interchange 6 in Mansfield Township.

At least three vehicles were involved.

Traffic was detoured for hours overnight.

Police haven't said what caused the crash or exactly how many people were injured.

