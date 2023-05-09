3-year-old among those shot in North Philadelphia triple shooting

All three victims are stable at this time, according to officials.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old was injured in a triple shooting that took place in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

Officials say a 3-year-old, the child's mother, and a man were all victims in the shooting.

The shooting took place at Gratz and Dauphin streets just after 9:30 p.m.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Officials have not released any identities at this time.

