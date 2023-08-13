3 firefighters injured, 3 homes damaged after fire erupts in Burlington County

Firefighters responded to a 4-alarm blaze that spread to three homes in Burlington County on Sunday.

Action News was at the scene and saw some of the damage inflicted on the houses.

It happened on the 100 block of Cherry Street in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

Mt. Holly Mayor Chris Banks told Action News an explosion was heard from the back of a home, which sparked the fire.

It quickly spread to other residences, according to fire officials.

Fire Chief Craig Farnsworth with Westampton Township told Action News that when crews first responded, there were reports of children trapped inside.

At the scene, they quickly realized no one was home.

He also stated that three firefighters were taken from the scene with minor injuries.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

It is unclear what caused the explosion at this time and an investigation is being conducted.

No one else was harmed in the fire, though the homes are destroyed.

"As a community, as a township, we'll help them rebuild," said Banks.