CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Camden, New Jersey are investigating a shooting inside a home on the 600 block of Ferry Avenue.This all began just after 4 a.m. Saturday.Action News is told four people have been shot.One of the victims has died.The other victims have been hospitalized, so far there is no word on their conditions.Authorities say the home is used as an after-hours club.