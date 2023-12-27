New Jersey man hits $5 14-leg parlay bet to win $489K

MILLSTONE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man beat incredible odds --- one in nearly 9.8 million -- turning $5 into almost a half million dollars!

He cashed in on a 14-leg parlay, successfully guessing 14 NFL players who would score touchdowns in the same week.

Christian McCaffrey's touchdown scored Travis Dufner, of Millstone, New Jersey, that big payout.

Now, he's taking it all in.

"I've put plenty of these parlays down before. I've hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this," Dufner said.

Ironically, Dufner is a financial planner. He says he will be paying off student loans, car payments and then just investing in his family's future