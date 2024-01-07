5-year-old girl shot, injured in Philadelphia

When officers arrived on location, they found the young girl was shot twice in the leg.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in Philadelphia on Sunday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on the 3500 block of Joyce Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police received a 911 call from St. Christopher's Hospital stating that a juvenile had been brought in with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived on location, they found the young girl was shot twice in the leg.

She appears to be in stable condition at this time, according to authorities. Her mother is also at the hospital with her.

Police are now attempting to locate the scene of the initial shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

