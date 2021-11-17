NJ family brings holiday single to 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is just about a week away from the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, and as always, there is a star-studded lineup of celebrity performers.This year's performers include The Sharpe Family Singers from Red Ridge, New Jersey, who appeared on American Idol.Mom and dad, Ron and Barbra, met on broadway.They now have four kids: Samantha, Logan, and twins, Aidan and Connor.They've been compared to both the von Trapps and the Partridge Family."We always say that the von Trapps are like a choir group," said Ron. "We're all soloists that can sing together."Barbara added, "But we blend well together."And yes, everyone in the family can sing!"Everybody asks us if there's a kid that we are hiding somewhere, but no, they can all sing," Barbra said. "Including the dog!"If you're one of their more than 7.6 million TikTok followers, you already know their famous dog 'Chewy.'The Sharpes are singing an original Christmas song that they just released for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.Join Action News starting Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m. wherever you watch and stream 6abc.