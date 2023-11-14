WATCH LIVE

High school dancers prepare for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade next week

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 4:37AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dancers put their finishing touches on their routines for this year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The Action Cam stopped by as students from the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts practiced their performance in South Philadelphia on Monday.

Thanksgiving and the incredible parade is next Thursday.

You can watch the parade live on 6abc or wherever you stream us from 8:30 a.m. to noon that day!

RELATED | Everything you need to know for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Parade 2023

