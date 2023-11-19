Performers put finishing touches on routines ahead of 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch the 2023 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving morning, the preshow begins at 8:30 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade will be full of surprises, and on Sunday we got a sneak peek at some of the dances parade-goers will see on Thursday!

"I'm just excited to be in the parade, it's a really good opportunity we get to do this," said Mila Charlton, a dancer with Touch of Class Dance Studio.

First-timers, returning dancers, and hundreds of kids are putting the final touches on their routines at rehearsals ahead of the parade.

A lot of work goes on behind the scenes leading up to parade day.

"That'll be the true test of what's going on when we hit play and watch everybody go at it at the same time," explained Robbie Mackey.

Robbie Mackey is just one of the choreographers for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"I've done this parade for a few years, I won't name them. A couple of decades. You do have people that come back. Students become teachers," Mackey said.

He says it's not just about the dancing. Seeing hundreds of kids come together from all different studios across the Delaware Valley brings a sense of community, one that will shine on Thursday.

