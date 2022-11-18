Stage and screen star Mandy Gonzalez joins Philly Pops for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mandy Gonzalez has done many performances with the Philly Pops throughout her career.

Mandy Gonzalez has done many performances with the Philly Pops throughout her career. On Thanksgiving morning, they're performing a Disney smash hit.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are exactly one week away from the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day parade.

One star is joining us for the third time, and she's a familiar face to fans of both Broadway and our beloved Philly Pops.

Sadly, we know that this will be the final season for the Philly Pops, but once again, they will be bringing their iconic sounds to our parade.

"I'm singing 'Let It Go,' which is one of my favorite songs," Gonzalez says. "The thing I love about the way that I get to do it with the Philly Pops is that I get to do it bilingual. I get to sing it in English and in Spanish for both sides of my family. All kids can feel like it's their song."

This is Gonzalez's fourth year performing in the Pops' annual Christmas show.

News broke Wednesday night that for financial reasons this season would be the last for the Pops after 43 years.

"I feel so blessed and so lucky to have been with the Pops these past four years in person, and virtually to have been a part of the Pops even during that time," Gonzalez says. "It's like coming home. I really feel that way. There's nothing like it. We all need a little Christmas right now."

A Philly Pops Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season runs December 3rd - 17th at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

You can also join Gonzalez and the Philly Pops in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade. Our parade coverage starts at 8:30 a.m. on 6abc and wherever you stream.