Philadelphia police preparing for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Police provided details Monday on safety precautions for this year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.
There are no known threats or safety concerns related to this year's parade, police said.
And after last year's absence on the Ben Franklin Parkway, there will once again be marching bands, a variety of floats, giant character balloons, as well as stars from the stage and screen.
"We know how to put on a parade. We know how to put on a great show in Philadelphia, so we're all prepared. This is going to be a great time for families, come on out," said Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of 6abc.
As they have in prior years, Philadelphia police expect to deploy a large presence of officers to keep everyone safe.
"The usual presence that you see at every event: officers on bike, officers on foot, officers in marked patrol cars," said Chief Inspector Michael Cram from the Philadelphia Police Department's Homeland Security Bureau.
As they have before, the city expects to use large sanitation trucks and other vehicles to block off roadways to prevent drivers from traveling through the parade route.
"Our partners in sanitation and the Streets Department are phenomenal and they really help us pull these plans off," Cram said.
Already, the police department this year oversaw security plans for other large events including the Fourth of July, the Made in America celebration, a number of smaller parades and of course, last weekend's marathon. All went off flawlessly and they urge people to come on out on Thanksgiving morning.
"We do this all the time. I just say, enjoy life, come on out for the parade. We will provide a safe environment for you to come down and enjoy the day with your family," said Cram.
