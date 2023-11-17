Tito Puente, Jr. heating up the parkway for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's going to be hot on the Parkway for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade when Tito Puente, Jr. performs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No matter what the forecast is, it's going to be hot on the Parkway for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade when Tito Puente, Jr. performs for us.

The Latin musician and percussionist is the son of the late legend, Tito Puente.

"I'm so happy to be a part of this whole entire event," Puente says. "We're celebrating not only Thanksgiving, but the 100th centennial of my late father, Tito Puente, this year."

Puente says he loves Philadelphia and it's a city that's so dear to his family.

"My father performed there many times throughout his whole entire career, along with the great Celia Cruz," Puente says. "We want to entertain everybody with some Mambo music and make it a little caliente, warm, simply because it'll be a little chilly Thanksgiving. I'm so happy that I am going to be a part of it."

He says he will be performing "Ran Kan Kan," his father's tune from 1949.

"I'll be performing the timbales, which is the instrument that my father was known for," he says. "We'll be celebrating his life, his legacy, and of course, family. Get ready to Mambo because it's going to be one big conga line this Thanksgiving."

The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 8:30 am right here on 6abc.

