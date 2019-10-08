Health & Fitness

6abc Beating the Odds Against Breast Cancer








1. Limit your alcohol consumption.
2. Abstain from smoking.
3. Control your weight.

4. Stay physically active.
5. Have regular conversations with your doctor.
6. Be your own health advocate.




Early detection can be lifesaving when it comes to Breast Cancer. Mammograms, clinical exams, and self-exams help detect lumps and allow you to become familiar with your breasts, so you know what is normal versus abnormal. Always check with your healthcare provider to determine what is best for you.
Understanding a Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The American Cancer Society offers an annual mammogram reminder that can be found here.

When it comes to your breast health, don't be fooled by rumors and misinformation. Understand the facts. Put your knowledge to the test and take the American Cancer Society's Breast Cancer quiz.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbeating the odds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As Pa., NJ cases rise, NY mulls changes to quarantine rules
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Pa. confirms first cat with COVID, euthanized due to respiratory distress
Obama to hold drive-in car rally for Biden in Philly
Woman struck, killed by stray bullet while driving
4 arrested following carjacking in Hunting Park
AccuWeather: Warm and a Bit Humid
Show More
Violent purse snatching caught on video
Delco ballot drop boxes open today
Our America: Living While Black
Justice Dept. to file antitrust case against Google, sources say
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 6 recap: 4 couples tie for top spot
More TOP STORIES News