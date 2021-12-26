6abc Loves the Arts

Act II ﻿Playhouse decks the halls with 'Really Good Tidings,' an 'SNL' style show to lift spirits

It's the 23-year-old theater company's first show since the pandemic started.
By Bethany Owings
AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A regional theater company is returning to the stage with a festive show that's lifting spirits with one of nature's best medicines, laughter.

Act II Playhouse in Ambler has decked its halls with "Really Good Tidings."

"A comedy cabaret of skits and songs and music and improvisation," says the show's artistic director Tony Braithwaite.

"It's like an hour and 15-minute-long SNL type skit," says actress Renee McFillin.

McFillin plays a variety of roles, and does a spot-on impression of a Delco accent.

"Basically, like an aunt from Delco and the Eagles jersey," says McFillin.

Braithwaite is also the co-creator and stars in it. He wrote-in an emphasis on audience participation.

"The audience picks out of a hat, various impressions that I do," says Braithwaite, "All the things that that do well live, I wanted to celebrate."

It's the 23-year-old theater company's first show since the pandemic started.

"The pandemic is the worst time in our playhouse's history," says Braithwaite.

And the show puts a lighter spin on today's challenges, with the goal to lift spirits.

"Everyone needs to know how to laugh after the pandemic," says McFillin, "I promise your cheeks will hurt when you leave."

"There is a release in their laughter," says Braithwaite, "I've been listening to laughs for 50 years, there's a little bit of an of an extra spark this time around."

"Really Good Tidings" is showing through December 30th.

Act II Playhouse: Really Good Tidings | Facebook | Instagram
