Fancy Brigade Association performing in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade for 1st time

"We have a mix of about 50 dancers that have come from all 11 clubs that have volunteered their time," says Anthony Stagliano Jr. from the Fancy Brigade Association.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time ever, the Fancy Brigade Association will be performing in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day parade.

They're bringing the feathers and the sequins and the big choreography for one huge number.

All of the dancers are female members from all 11 brigades.

This New Year's Day, 6abc will broadcast the 2023 Mummers Parade Fancy Brigade Festival & Finale live for the very first time.

Their participation on Thanksgiving is a sneak peek of what we can expect.

"It's exciting for us," Stagliano says. "This is kind of a teaser, a highlight for us to give everybody a little sample of what they will see on New Year's Day. It's going to be cool."

Join us for the 2023 Mummers Parade Fancy Brigade Festival & Finale on January 1 live on air, and on our family of 6abc streaming apps.