carjacking

7 teens arrested in connection with carjackings, assaults in Delaware

By
EMBED <>More Videos

7 teens arrested in connection with carjackings, assaults in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have announced that seven teenagers have been arrested in connection with several carjackings and violent attacks in the First State.

The suspects range in age from 14 to 16.

On April 8, police say a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl stole the car keys to a female customer's vehicle at Wawa located on East Chestnut Hill Road in Newark.

The victim was assaulted in front of the store before the suspects took off with the vehicle.



On April 9, police say two 16-year-old boys stole the car keys to a female customer's black Dodge Challenger at the Exxon located on the 3700 block of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont.

The victim tried to chase after the suspect but was assaulted before the teens made off with the vehicle.

On April 13, police say two 16-year-old boys attempted to steal merchandise from a Wawa located at 3601 Wrangle Hill Road in Bear. The store clerk was assaulted when he confronted the teens, according to investigators.

On April 16, 2021, troopers observed the stolen Dodge Challenger from the Philadelphia Pike carjacking, and a traffic stop was conducted.

Police say seven juveniles were apprehended. All seven are facing a long list of charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawarecrimecarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Manhunt after cop shot, woman killed ends with arrest
Delivery driver attacked, carjacked in West Philly
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl shot in back while sitting inside home: Police
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
Philly FEMA sites continue vaccinations amid pause of J&J vaccine
College student dies after shallow water blackout
It took man 768 Rubik's cubes to design Embiid portrait
NJ expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+ Monday
Instagram account alleges sexual harassment involving OC Beach Patrol
Show More
Researchers now have an estimate for just how many T. rex once roamed Earth
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
Nola pitches 1st 9-inning shutout, Phillies beat Cards 2-0
More TOP STORIES News