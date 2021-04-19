7 teens arrested in connection with carjackings, assaults in Delaware

The suspects range in age from 14 to 16.
On April 8, police say a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl stole the car keys to a female customer's vehicle at Wawa located on East Chestnut Hill Road in Newark.
The victim was assaulted in front of the store before the suspects took off with the vehicle.
On April 9, police say two 16-year-old boys stole the car keys to a female customer's black Dodge Challenger at the Exxon located on the 3700 block of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont.
The victim tried to chase after the suspect but was assaulted before the teens made off with the vehicle.
On April 13, police say two 16-year-old boys attempted to steal merchandise from a Wawa located at 3601 Wrangle Hill Road in Bear. The store clerk was assaulted when he confronted the teens, according to investigators.
On April 16, 2021, troopers observed the stolen Dodge Challenger from the Philadelphia Pike carjacking, and a traffic stop was conducted.
Police say seven juveniles were apprehended. All seven are facing a long list of charges.