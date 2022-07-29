Video shows shooting suspects who opened fire on Germantown block, injuring 7-year-old boy

Police say the suspects began firing at an ATV through a large crowd of people.

Surveillance video shows two suspects wanted in a shooting in Germantown that injured a 7-year-old boy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the two suspects who opened fire on a Germantown block and injured a 7-year-old boy.

It happened around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Armstrong Street.

Police say the suspects were in a white BMW X3 that was following a juvenile riding an ATV throughout the Wister Townhomes Complex.

Soon, the BMW pulled over and both suspects got out.

Police say they began firing at the ATV through a large crowd of people.

At least 11 shots were fired.

A 7-year-old boy was struck in the left hand by a stray bullet, police say.

He was taken by officers to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say two vehicles and two homes were also hit by stray bullets.

The suspects got back into the BMW and were last seen traveling on Collum Street toward Rufe Street.

The suspects were both wearing black balaclava masks, black jackets, black pants, black sneakers and white gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.

No further details have been released concerning the circumstances surrounding the suspects and the juvenile on the ATV.