7-year-old girl struck by car in Montgomery County; driver remained on scene

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating, according to officials.

Friday, September 29, 2023 3:00AM
ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 7-year-old girl was struck by a car in Montgomery County on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Township Line Road in Abington, Pennsylvania.

Officials say the girl was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on her condition.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating, according to officials.

Officers have Township Line Road between Forrest and West avenues shut down due to the collision.

