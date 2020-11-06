New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announces new leader for Cannabis Regulatory Commission

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced a new leader for the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission.Dianna Houenou is a senior advisor with an extensive background in criminal justice reform.Governor Murphy says for years, taxpayers have wasted money locking up people for petty marijuana crimes.Houenou echoed Murphy's remarks."This really is about not just looking at how can we promote representation and inclusion within the cannabis markets, balancing between folks who have the larger cooperations and the smaller businesses, but it's also about making sure that communities that have been harmed are restored," she said.This week, New Jersey voted to make recreational marijuana legal for adults.