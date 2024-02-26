7th grader sinks half-court shot at the buzzer to win game in New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A memorable finish to a middle school basketball game in New Jersey is making the highlight reel.

A 7th grader for Haddonfield heaved up a buzzer-beater from beyond half court, sinking the shot to win the game.

The crowd went wild for the hero of the game, Sara Guveiyian.

It happened during the final four of the 7th and 8th-grade girls division of the ICBL Girls Basketball League.

Sara's shot gave Haddonfield a 40-37 victory over Washington Township on Sunday night.

Sara and the Bulldawgs advanced to play for the championship this coming Sunday.

Hopefully, this is one of many great sports moments to come for Sara and her teammates!