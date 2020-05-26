Community & Events

80-year-old beats COVID-19 after 65 day stay at Pennsylvania Hospital

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After 65 days at Pennsylvania Hospital with COVID-19, Avram Woidislawsky was discharged and greeted by a crowd of family and excited healthcare workers.

The 80-year-old will need to learn how to walk and talk again, but his family is just grateful he left the hospital alive.

"Every single moment every single hour was a fight. waiting days and nights to get calls from the hospital, is he going to make it?" said Rita Woidislawsky, Avram's wife.

Woidislawsky was the first coronavirus patient to be admitted to the ICU at Pennsylvania hospital on March 22. A few weeks before that, he was partying in Costa Rica.

"He was zip-lining two months ago in Costa Rica," said his wife.

His doctors say his energy is part of the reason he's alive.

"He's one of the toughest 80-year-old guys I've ever seen. I hope I'm in his shape at 80 years old," said Dr. Paul Kinniry, the director of critical care at Pennsylvania Hospital.

After discharged on a stretcher, Woidislawsky went to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation where he will learn to walk again. His wife has no doubt he'll get there)

"My husband has been a hero through all of this. My family have all been very supportive," she said.

It took 65 days, but Avram Woidislawsky beat the odds, bringing hope to the healthcare workers who see the worst of COVID-19 every day.

"It's been a fight but he made it. He made it," said Rita.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiafeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. vehicle stolen near last known location of Conn. murder suspect
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man
Massive crowd gathers in Philly, ignores stay at home order
NHL to adopt new playoff format if it can resume season
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Delaware to lift mandatory out-of-state quarantine
Travel agent sees uptick in vacation plans as states ease restrictions
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Drexel grad's photo makes cover of TIME magazine
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
More TOP STORIES News