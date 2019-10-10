animal rescue

87 pets removed from condemned Phoenixville, Pennsylvania home

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A total of 87 animals were removed from a home in Phoenixville after officials found them to be living in "deplorable conditions," according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The animals, which included 85 cats, a dog, and the remains of a cat, were removed over two days by animal protective services officers.

Officials said there were several layers of feces covering the floors and that most of the cats were covered in fleas and had ear mites. Some also had untreated wounds.

An underweight dog was also found suffering from a skin condition that left most of her side and rear hairless, officials said. The dog also has severe dental disease and is blind.

Despite living in deplorable conditions, SPCA workers say many of the cats are well socialized and the healthiest cats will be up for adoption starting Thursday.

Animal protective services officials say they will be filing charges against the three people living at the home.

"This is a very unfortunate situation of a well-meaning cat lover getting in over her head and not reaching out for help," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA's CEO. "There's no excuse for animals to suffer in conditions like this. We need the community to know we're here to help, and we depend on neighbors, relatives and friends to report circumstances of concern before conditions get this bad."
