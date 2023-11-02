Jordan Mailata shares sneak peek of Eagles' new holiday album 'A Philly Special Christmas Special'

Australia native and Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata stopped by the 6abc studios to give us sneak peek at what volume 2 has in store.

This time, Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson star in some throwback Claymation skits and even have their own action figures.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last year, "A Philly Special Christmas," the Christmas album from the Philadelphia Eagles, was not only an absolute holiday hit - it was also hard to get.

So heads up, Birds fans! The presale for their second Christmas album, '"A Philly Special Christmas Special" begins on Friday.

In preparation, Australia native and Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata stopped by the 6abc studios to give us sneak peek at what volume two has in store, while treating us to a special holiday performance.

Mailata was joined by West Philly songstress Lady Alma as the pair prepared to record their duet for this year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We don't have Thanksgiving back home," Mailata says of spending the holiday with us, "So this is an honor and a privilege."

Lady Alma is an Eagles fan and says she's thrilled to share the stage with Mailata.

"He brings that energy," she said. "Jordan Mailata is a vibe."

Their song "Merry Christmas Baby" was on last year's hit holiday album, "A Philly Special Christmas."

"People went crazy for it," Mailata says. "We definitely set the bar low, to be honest, but we should have known that the fans and the people of Philly would get behind our calls and raise a little money."

Sales from the first Christmas album raised over one million dollars for local charities. Now, the Birds are back with a sophomore album.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles to release second holiday album 'A Philly Special Christmas Special'

This time, Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson star in some throwback Claymation skits and even have their own action figures.

Mailata says they felt they had to kick it up a notch for this second album by bringing in some big star power.

"I grabbed the mic, and went to sing and couldn't sing," Mailata laughs about his duet with Patti LaBelle. "That was a first, but we got through it in the end."

Jason Kelce's brother, Travis Kelce, is also on board. Mailata laughs at rumors that Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is making an appearance.

"Who's that?" he laughs, "Never heard of her!"

Just kidding. Mailata is a Swiftie and like Swift, music found Mailata at a young age. He says he was a singer first and a football player second.

"I've always been singing. Music was my first love before sports. For me, this is no new territory. This is familiar territory for me. It's just like breathing," says Mailata.

The first single on "A Philly Special Christmas Special" is a cover of Mariah Carey's modern holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

While preorders begin on Friday, November 3, the full album will be available to stream on December 1.

And you can watch Jordan Mailata and Lady Alma perform in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, right here on 6abc.

For more information about "A Philly Special Christmas Special" and to preorder the album, CLICK HERE.