Bucks County business owners charged for allegedly billing customers, not delivering final product

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A couple behind a custom furniture company in Bucks County has been arrested and charged with allegedly billing customers roughly $118,000 and never delivering their product.

The Action News Troubleshooters first looked into A &A Custom Furniture and its owners, Austin and Amanda Smallacombe, back in March.

"Their Facebook page kept popping up in my feed and I noticed that a few friends liked the page. So I started looking at it," Kelly McCluskey of Media, Delaware County, previously told Action News.

McCluckey ordered a dining table, chairs, and barstools from the Smallacombes. She paid a deposit of $2,000.

She says she never got the chairs she paid for, and while she did eventually get the table, she says the workmanship was so poor she gave it away.

Police say the Smallacombes took orders and payments but never delivered the final products, citing excuses like bad weather or medical-related delays.

Their charges include theft by deception, deceptive business practices, and receiving stolen property.