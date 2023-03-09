Troubleshooters: Police investigating Bucks County furniture company after numerous complaints

Police departments in Bucks County are investigating the company, warning "numerous victims did not receive the furniture they ordered."

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Action News Troubleshooters are looking into complaints against a custom furniture company in Bucks County that connected with most of its customers on Facebook.

Police are investigating A &A Custom Furniture and owners Austin and Amanda Smallacombe. Their business address is in Perkasie, Bucks County, but they marketed to customers all over via Facebook.

"Their Facebook page kept popping up in my feed and I noticed that a few friends liked the page. So I started looking at it," said Kelly McCluskey of Media, Delaware County.

Last spring McCluskey ordered a dining table, chairs, and barstools. She paid a deposit of $2,000.

Hannah Hubbard, of Bethlehem, Connecticut, paid a deposit of $1,550.

"I ordered a dining room table, six chairs and a bench," said Hubbard.

Both consumers say the Smallacombes gave multiple excuses about why their furniture wasn't delivered.

McCluskey says she started a Facebook page after she found so many other unhappy consumers.

"This is so outrageous that this man is doing this to many of us," she said.

In the end, Hubbard never got her furniture.

"He promised me my money would be returned within 10 days. I never heard from him again," she said.

McCluskey never got the chairs she paid for, and while she did finally get the extension table, she says the workmanship was so poor she gave it away.

"It didn't match up. One of the sides was warped. It was like scratched on site. It was just, it was terrible. It was a mess," she said.

Bucks County detectives, along with Newtown, Hilltown, and Bedminster Township police departments are investigating A &A Custom Furniture and the Smallacombes, warning "numerous victims did not receive the furniture they ordered."

And the Troubleshooters have learned at least one person has won a judgment against A &A Custom Furniture for $2,800.

"It's a very bad feeling getting scammed. It's never happened to me before," said Hubbard.

McCluskey ended up getting her money back through her credit card company, but says she is speaking out to warn others.

"Many of the women in our group paid in cash in full and are getting nothing. So if some way they can be helped, I would feel a lot better about it," she said.

Hubbard is one of the customers who paid in cash. So this reminder: pay for big purchases with a credit card and never pay more than half up front.

The Troubleshooters did reach out to A &A Custom Furniture but never got a response.

Police are also looking for other victims.