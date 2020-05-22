AAA anticipating record-low of Memorial Day travelers this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Travel experts at AAA are anticipating the lowest travel volume on record for the Memorial Day holiday this year as beach-goers prepare to hit the Jersey shore.
The end of the Great Recession in 2009 was the previous travel low for the holiday until now, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Jana Tidewell.
It's a stark difference from 2019 when Tidwell said AAA saw the second highest travel volume for the Memorial Day holiday weekend with more than 43 million Americans having traveled.
The rainy weather and coronavirus concerns aren't making it any easier for families in the greater-Philadelphia region wanting to spend time at the shore this weekend.
RELATED: Limit on NJ outdoor gatherings raised to 25 people
It's new territory for everyone, including travel experts.
"For the first time in 20 years, AAA is not issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast as we typically do," Tidwell said.
But AAA is keeping track of gas prices.
"In a typical year this would be a traveler's and motorist's dream to see gas prices under $2 in many places," Tidwell said.
For those of you sticking to the roads, be sure to check your battery if your car has been sitting.
"With about 45% of our total AAA member calls being for dead batteries, those are statistics AAA doesn't see unless we have an extended cold snap," Tidwell said.
Also don't forget face coverings for the beach and inside stores.
The rules on what's allowed and required on beaches will vary up and down the shore.
As far as company on the beach, AAA expects to see people make more road trips in the future in a similar spike following the 2009 recession.
"We know that because this is happening during the summer months when so many people are out and about, that the return of the road trip will likely be the first thing we see," Tidwell said.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
Driving ranges, shooting ranges reopen in New Jersey
'I wanted to give up': Woman recounts bout with COVID-19
CVS opens 27 more testing sites in Pennsylvania
Philly developing modified summer camp plans
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
AAA anticipating record-low of Memorial Day travelers this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More