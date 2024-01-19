Police searching for 3 people who abandoned an infant at Philadelphia Mills Mall Walmart

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three people who they say abandoned an infant inside a Walmart store in Northeast Philadelphia.

The baby was left at the store at the Philadelphia Mills Mall around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say store security approached a woman and two men about a retail theft at the store but they fled the scene.

When guards returned to the store, they discovered a two to three-month-old girl who had been left behind.

She was rushed to Frankford Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are now searching for the trio who abandoned her.