Abington Township police nab alleged home burglar

In wake of this incident, officials are warning homeowners that there is an uptick in burglaries around the holidays. They're asking everyone to stay on alert.

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Abington Township police arrested a man they allege was in the middle of a home burglary.

On Wednesday after 11 a.m., a concerned neighbor called police after observing a man allegedly break a window and enter a home on the 1200 block of Kirkland Avenue in Abington. Police arrived, surrounded the house, and realized the suspect was still inside.

"Fortunately, when we took him into custody, the officers discovered that he was in possession of stolen jewelry from the house," said Ed Quinn, deputy chief of the Abington Police Department. "And I just like to take a second to point out how useful it is to that person who called 911 and to thank them for making that call for being vigilant."

Police took Keith Andrew Weisel from Horsham into custody. He is charged with burglary and related offenses as well as possession of a controlled substance.

"It makes me feel good that neighbors are watching out for each other," said Sarah Coppol of Oreland. "That's what happens in Oreland all the time. Everybody watches out for everyone and helps each other out that way so it's good to have a community like that."

"At night time now, I keep the outside lights on and so I have three golden retrievers so my one is really protective over the house," said Barbara Dolan of Glenside.

"Some of the things you can do to harden yourself as a target to a burglar is first and foremost to make sure your house is well lit on the exterior," said Chief Quinn. "If you're going out, make sure you're locking your doors, you're locking your windows. If you have an alarm, make sure you're setting it and do things that make it look like somebody's home."

Police are emphasizing, if you see something, say something.

The suspect it's being held at the Montgomery County Correctional facility.