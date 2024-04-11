Abington Township Police warn of car thefts, offer free security measures

Police in Abington, Montgomery County have put out a warning to residents after seeing an increase in car thefts over the past two weeks.

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County have put out a warning to residents after seeing an increase in car thefts over the past two weeks.

Abington Township Police say there have been three thefts and four attempted thefts since March 28th. Each time, the suspects have targeted either Kia or Hyundais.

"I think it's a disgrace," said Kathy Sloan, who lives in a neighborhood where one of the thefts occurred. "I don't like knowing that it's in my neighborhood. I wish it wasn't in my neighborhood, I wish it wasn't any neighborhood."

"You like to think you can lock your car and go off and be done," said her husband, Dennis.

Police say some of the crime happened on Old York Road and Shoemaker Road. Neighbors on Woodlyn Avenue also told Action News a theft occurred there.

"It's a little scary, especially raising kids of our own in this neighborhood. Little bit unsettling," said resident Alicia Menichello.

The crime is part of a nationwide trend law enforcement has been warning since 2021 after viral social media posts exposed a security flaw in Kias and Hyundais.

In Philadelphia, theft spiked in 2023 with more than 13,000 Kia and Hyundais stolen. That prompted police there to start distributing wheel locks.

"You want to lock it across the wheel," said Upper Moreland Township Police Chief Andy Block, demonstrating how to use a wheel lock.

His department says it has distributed more than 100 wheel locks since early 2023; the effort has helped cut car thefts in half in the township.

"When the would-be thieves come driving through those locations, they see the bright yellow anti-theft devices, the clubs on the steering wheels, they're really not going to take the time to circumvent the club and steal the vehicle itself," said Chief Block.

Police say all drivers need to remain vigilant; lock your cars, take your keys with you, and don't leave valuables inside.