17-year-old killed in Absecon hit and run; photos released of suspect's vehicle

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a 17-year-old in Absecon, New Jersey.

The fatal crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 30 near the Executive Lodge motel just east of Turner Avenue.

The striking vehicle is described as a white 2015 Jeep Compass SUV.

It had a New Jersey license plate L92-PLY.

The SUV has heavy front-end damage, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Absecon Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 641-0667 ext. 214.