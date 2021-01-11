Crash leaves 1 dead in Absecon, New Jersey

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning in Atlantic County, New Jersey.Officers say a speeding driver lost control of the car and crashed near the front lawn of a home after rolling over several times.It happened around 3:15 a.m. along the 300 block of South Shore Road in Absecon.At least one person is dead, Action News has learned.It's still unclear if anyone else was inside the vehicle.The victim has not been identified at this time.