shooting

Suspect shot by police outside Dollar General in Absecon, New Jersey

Views from Chopper 6 showed a large crime scene outside of the Dollar General and blood on the ground.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect shot by police at Dollar General in Absecon, New Jersey

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A suspect was shot by police at a Dollar General store in Absecon, New Jersey on Tuesday morning, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of South New Road at about 11 a.m.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office also responded to the scene.

Video provided to Action News appears to show police firing multiple shots at a suspect.

Views from Chopper 6 showed a large crime scene, evidence markers and blood on the ground outside of the store.

There was no immediate word about the suspects' injuries or what led up to the shooting.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abseconpolice involved shootingcrimeshootingguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
3 teens injured in shooting near school in Tioga-Nicetown
Police seek public's help in search for NYC subway shooter
6 dead, multiple injured in Philadelphia weekend shootings
Texas woman sought in fatal shooting of pro cyclist: US Marshals
TOP STORIES
Student stabbed in Coatesville High School, suspect not in custody
30th St. Station worker recalls stabbing: 'I sprayed him with Windex'
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
More than a dozen arrested at Jersey Shore pop-up party
Truck runs red lights, crashes into school bus injuring children
Senator responds after calls for more Phillies $1 dog days
Pa. parents, students push for AAPI education in K-12 classrooms
Show More
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
Brendan Langley, fmr. NFL player, gets in scuffle at NJ airport
US to release monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile: CDC
Group aims to raise $2M to preserve 'Lucy The Elephant' attraction
Texas high school has 35 pairs of twins in 2022 graduating class
More TOP STORIES News