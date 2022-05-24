Suspect shot by police outside Dollar General in Absecon, New Jersey

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A suspect was shot by police at a Dollar General store in Absecon, New Jersey on Tuesday morning, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's OfficeAccording to police, officers were called to the 700 block of South New Road at about 11 a.m.The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office also responded to the scene.Video provided to Action News appears to show police firing multiple shots at a suspect.Views from Chopper 6 showed a large crime scene, evidence markers and blood on the ground outside of the store.There was no immediate word about the suspects' injuries or what led up to the shooting.