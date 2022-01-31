New, live Action News streaming channel now offers today's breaking coverage; watch 24/7

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is proud to announce the launch of its new 24/7 streaming channel. This new channel will give us a chance to serve our audience and our communities like never before.
With our commitment to covering breaking news, we'll be able to keep our viewers safe and informed during emergencies and severe weather, no matter what time a life-threatening situation unfolds. Using the most advanced tools and technology, 6abc's trusted news team that you let into your living rooms every morning, midday and evening, will now be there for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
We want to be the team to get you caught up on the news that matters to you with weather updates from the most accurate meteorologists in Philadelphia.
We're also expanding the offerings from our investigative team and our data journalists to expose wrong doing and to get answers and results for our communities. This new streaming channel will allow us the time to tell those stories in innovative ways, and we'll have the time ability to go more in-depth, share additional insights and provide more perspective.
We know that not all news is negative, and through these streams, we can now serve our communities by bringing more live coverage of celebratory events, like parades and cultural celebrations. If it's important to our communities, it's important to us. And we now have the opportunity and the space to live stream those events. We're also taking time out of the day to shine a spotlight on the good happening in our communities with our ABC Localish Philadelphia shows.
In order to be there for our audience around the clock, we are adding staff and investing in training our current award-winning journalists. Through internal training, 6abc journalists are learning new skills, new ways of telling powerful stories that are relevant and interesting to the audiences of today.
So how do you watch the new 24/7 channel?
If you've already downloaded our streaming app for your Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV or Google TV, there's no work to do. Simply open the app and the new 24/7 live stream will be front and center.
If you still need to download our app, search 6abc Philadelphia or speak it into your remote. Once you download the free app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.
You can also access the stream on the go on our mobile phone app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big screen TV can also be right at your fingertips or at your desktop by visiting 6abc.com/Live.
We're here for Philadelphia, around the clock, live streaming 24/7.
