Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Workout class in Ridley Park has something for everyone

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom and kids workout class has something for everyone

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania -- We don't have just one "Morning Mom" today; we have a whole class!

We're talking about the Mom and Kid Workout Class with Empower Training in Ridley Park, Delaware County.

Kerri Ricker runs mobile, outdoor workouts during the pandemic.

For this class, she takes the moms through a circuit workout, while another trainer oversees the kids class next to them.

The moms love the idea.

"Having the option of working out together, not only set a good example for (my son) to see me working out and having fun, but giving him the option to work out, too, and now he loves coming here," Missy Friel of Milmont Park, Pa. said.

Ricker started the class when things were shut down and parents were complaining that their kids were just hanging around inside playing video games.

"It's just to show how important exercise is physically, and I think we saw in the last year also how important it is for our mental health, as well," Ricker said.

The class is mostly parents, but Ricker says there are aunts and uncles too, with some people bringing along their nieces and nephews.

Attention Morning Moms & Dads - share your videos and stories with us!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingridley park boroughfeel goodaction news morning moms
ACTION NEWS MORNING MOMS
Delaware nurses form business to help elderly
Delco group helps grandparents raising grandkids
Delaware mom, son train together to become firefighters
Grandmother helping with schoolwork gets basketball lesson
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News