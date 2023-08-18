6abc to launch Action News at 10 a.m. in September

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is announcing the launch of Action News at 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 11!

Alicia Vitarelli, Alyana Gomez and Nydia Han will anchor the newscast, with meteorologist Karen Rogers expanding her duties and joining the team with the AccuWeather forecast.

Pictured (left to right): Karen Rogers, Alicia Vitarelli, Alyana Gomez and Nydia Han.

ABC stations WABC-TV in New York and WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina are also launching 10 a.m. newscasts.

The broadcast will fill the time slot previously held by the Tamron Hall show, which - after record-breaking season four ratings - is taking over the 2 p.m. time slot.

"Tamron has had an exceptional year, and I know this move will grow her incredibly passionate Tam Fam even more," said Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations. "And the addition of local news programming at 10 a.m. - led by these extraordinary teams - will allow us to dig even deeper into the topics and events that showcase our local communities and the issues most impacting them, as well as extend and expand upon breaking news and topics being discussed on 'Good Morning America' and 'Live with Kelly and Mark.'"

