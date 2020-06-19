Action News 50

Action News theme song and van are superstars on their own

By
Related topics:
philadelphiaaction news 50 interviewsaction news 50
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS 50
Action News travels the globe to deliver the news to Philly
The secret sauce that makes Action News special
50 Years of memorable Action News promos
Celebrating our friend Vernon Odom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
Juneteenth being celebrated throughout Delaware Valley
LIVE: Juneteenth 155th anniversary celebration in Texas
Protesters gassed, maced taking legal action
Action News Celebrates 50 Years!
Overturned truck dumps sand on Pa. Turnpike
Show More
Triple shooting in Wilmington, victims in serious condition
Shots fired into car in West Oak Lane, 2 injured
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Final goodbye to Phila. lieutenant who died of COVID-19
Hospital bills more than $1M for COVID-19 survivor's 2 months of care
More TOP STORIES News