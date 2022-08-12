Top 6: Best spots to visit in Atlantic City

Hungry? In need of relaxation? Jessica has got some suggestions for you in AC!

Jessica Boyington shares her Top 6 spots in Atlantic City for you to visit before the summer ends.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's no better place to finish out your summer than at the Jersey Shore.

The heat is still pumping in Atlantic City, the waves are crashing, and the drinks are flowing, so trust me, you don't want to miss one second of it.

You and all of your friends can pack into one of the cabanas at Ocean Casino Resort. Each one has private access to the pool, views overlooking the beach, and a full menu with a tuna poke bowl and fruit displays that are almost too gorgeous to eat.

If you didn't know there was a sixteen-time Michelin star chef-owned restaurant in New Jersey, now you do. It's the Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse and it's right inside Harrah's Resort! I sampled a new summer menu item, an Asian-inspired pepper-crusted ahi tuna with cilantro, cucumber kimchi, and sweet soy glaze.

After filling up with surf and turf you can walk yourself right up to one of Harrah's newly renovated suites to nap off your meat sweats. The bayside views are enough to keep you gawking all day, but I'm thinking about being here for the rest of my life.

Caesars Hotel and Casino has a brand new pool built right into their spa's rooftop. A Roman oasis awaits you with chairs for lounging, cabanas, and views of the boardwalk, and - what I love most - a full bar menu! I couldn't decide so I went with both the crispy chicken sandwich with garlic mayo and the pub burger with fries!

The Borgata Pool and Beer Garden is a guaranteed party with a DJ, games, and more specialty drinks than I could possibly remember.

I'll save you some time though: Get their signature cocktail, the pineapple express! They also have grilled chicken sandwiches, burgers, and fantastic lighter options, like the fresh watermelon salad...perfect for snacking poolside.

The H2O pool at the Golden Nugget arguably has the best view in the city. You can see it all from up there! On what felt like a 300-degree day, I cooled off with an ice-cold Miami vice, and it hit the spot.

At Landshark Bar and Grille at Resorts, you can have a cocktail and feel the ocean breeze blowing right on your skin. Get pumped with live music and have Jimmy Buffett-inspired cocktails like "It's Five O'clock Somewhere." It's a mix of passion fruit tequila, hurricane-proof rum, orange, and pineapple.

You can soak up all the rum with a classic burger or nachos, they are delicious, but you can't leave without the blackened Mahi Mahi tacos with bacon aioli - they were something special.