Top 6: Self-care spots in Philly to start your new year off right

Jessica Boyington takes a look at some self-care spots in Philly which will make sure you feel great in 2023!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Already given up on your New Year's resolution?

Change doesn't have to be impossible. I have some self-care ideas for the Action News Top 6.

Heyday in Rittenhouse Square is a spa dedicated solely to providing personalized facials for people who are on the go! My esthetician, Hadiyyah, designed a treatment just for me (and my dry skin) starting with a calming cleanse and followed by a hydro microdermabrasion!

At Core Power Yoga in Center City, they believe that an intense physical workout with the mindfulness of yoga can change your life. Each studio is kept at a temperature between 93 and 98 degrees, so there's no doubt you will sculpt your body and sweat it all out - making this class unlike any yoga session you've ever experienced!

For the last 8 years in the Midtown Village location, Giovanni & Pileggi has been providing some of the best cuts, color, hair extensions, waxing, and mani/pedis in the tri-state area. I was in desperate need of taming for my wild naturally curly mane, and I received the full experience from Giovanni himself!

Stay tuned on Friday, Jan. 13 for more self-care suggestions around Philly!