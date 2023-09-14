Troubleshooters update on a lifetime guarantee on window installations from Power Home Remodeling

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News Troubleshooters have an update after our story about company that offers a lifetime guarantee on window installations.

On September 5th, we told you about Power Home Remodeling. Customers were telling us the company isn't honoring its lifetime warranty on window installations.

Since our story aired, the Troubleshooters have received more than three dozen additional complaints.

Peggy Hudson assured us her windows were not dirty. The problem was in between the glass and there's nothing she can do it get it off.

The Hudson's bought the windows from Power Home Remodeling Group in 2015 for $11,000 dollars.

"This started out as a spot here and then just kept on growing," she said.

The windows are backed by a Lifetime Warranty.

"I called them and they said, 'Oh, that's a crack seal. And yes, that's under warranty'," said Hudson.

That was in 2021. Two years later Hudson still doesn't have her replacement windows.

"Frustration, like I'm not getting anywhere, like I'm not being heard."

Peggy's not alone. Approximately two-dozen Power customers contacted the Troubleshooters over the past few years. And just since our story aired on September 5th, the Troubleshooters have received at least 42 more complaints, all similar, about the company.

Power used to go by the name Power Windows and Siding. Its national headquarters are in Chester, but it expanded nationwide, changing its name to Power Home Remodeling.

The Troubleshooters have sent Power all the complaints it's received, both old and new, and the company promises, "Each one of these customers will be contacted... and will absolutely get serviced as soon as possible."

"Finally, finally, after two years, this month!" said Hudson.

The Troubleshooters do have good news about Hudson's windows.

After two years and two tries they are finally replaced.

"Very happy with them just crossing my fingers, that they stay that way, and nothing else happens," she said.

Third time's a charm Hudson says she also got an apology.

Meantime, Power also says normally it's able to fulfill service requests within weeks but the pandemic and supply chains issues created a backlog of one to two year wait times. It does anticipates solving the majority of it by end of year and says it's committed to fulfilling each and every project until the customer is happy.

Power Home Remodeling Full Statement:

Each one of these customers will be contacted by Power, as we are committed to fulfilling each and every project until the customer is happy.

We also want to ensure there isn't any confusion about what has happened here. Normally, when service requests come in, we are able to fulfill them within weeks. When the pandemic hit and the supply chain was affected, we weren't able to keep up with the requests due to lack of product getting made, and a backlog resulted in 1-2 year wait times. This is not a situation any of us anticipated or enjoy, but that's where we found ourselves. We recently worked through a solution with the manufacturer so we can get through that list of thousands, first in and first out, finally. We anticipate to solve the majority of it by end of year. These 42 are likely on that list, and will absolutely get serviced as soon as possible.

We're making great headway and we are living up to our promise. It's painful to ask for patience, but the majority of our customers have granted us that and we greatly appreciate it.