police officer killed

2 officers killed in separate shootings across different states this weekend

Two police officers were shot and killed in different states this weekend.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 officers killed in separate shootings across different states this weekend

Two police officers were shot and killed in different states this weekend.

Authorities say a veteran State Trooper was ambushed and killed during a shooting rampage in Louisiana early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the suspected gunman, 31-year-old Matthew Mire, is tied to several shootings in two parishes just south of Baton Rouge.

Officers arrived at the first scene around 3 a.m. Saturday.

A man and woman had been shot. Both of them survived.

About 40 minutes away, investigators say Mire then shot another man and woman. The woman had died.

It was at the second scene where 19-year veteran Master State Trooper Adam Gaubert was shot and killed.

After shooting Trooper Gaubert, officials say Mire stole a pickup truck and took police on a chase that involved another shootout.

No one was hurt during that gunfire.

Mire was taken into custody Saturday night.

Also this weekend, in Georgia, 26-year-old Dylan Harrison was gunned down while working his first shift for the Alamo Police Department.

Authorities have not released details on what led to the shooting, but they've issued a Blue Alert for Damien Ferguson.

More than $17,000 will be rewarded for information that leads to his arrest.

Harrison leaves behind his wife and six-month-old child.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianageorgiapolice officer killedpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Parents speak out after son sentenced to life for killing Italian officer
Parents, attorney respond to guilty verdict in Rome officer killing
Philadelphia Police Sgt. O'Connor killed in line of duty 1 year ago
4 men face federal charges in Philly officer's shooting death
TOP STORIES
Police: Suspect blows up ATM inside West Philly store
Broad Street Run returns after COVID-hiatus
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Plywood on Columbus statue in South Philly stays, court rules
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Local high school football games suspended due to threats, violence
First responders group celebrate 100 years in Philly
Show More
Uptick reported in kids' rare COVID-related inflammatory syndrome
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
Woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly encounter
Local leaders gather to raise awareness amid the rise of gun violence
More TOP STORIES News