2 officers killed in separate shootings across different states this weekend

Two police officers were shot and killed in different states this weekend.Authorities say a veteran State Trooper was ambushed and killed during a shooting rampage in Louisiana early Saturday morning.Investigators say the suspected gunman, 31-year-old Matthew Mire, is tied to several shootings in two parishes just south of Baton Rouge.Officers arrived at the first scene around 3 a.m. Saturday.A man and woman had been shot. Both of them survived.About 40 minutes away, investigators say Mire then shot another man and woman. The woman had died.It was at the second scene where 19-year veteran Master State Trooper Adam Gaubert was shot and killed.After shooting Trooper Gaubert, officials say Mire stole a pickup truck and took police on a chase that involved another shootout.No one was hurt during that gunfire.Mire was taken into custody Saturday night.Also this weekend, in Georgia, 26-year-old Dylan Harrison was gunned down while working his first shift for the Alamo Police Department.Authorities have not released details on what led to the shooting, but they've issued a Blue Alert for Damien Ferguson.More than $17,000 will be rewarded for information that leads to his arrest.Harrison leaves behind his wife and six-month-old child.