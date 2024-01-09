Pennsylvania animal shelter accepting new rescues after all dogs were adopted, strays reunited

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Adams County SPCA in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is back to accepting new rescues after adopting out or reuniting strays with their forever homes, just in time for Christmas.

It was the first time in nearly 50 years all the dogs were adopted out of the Pennsylvania animal shelter.

Now pups, like Winston and Simon, are enjoying the comfort of their new home and family.

"He's fitting in great with us. He's been with us for about almost two weeks now," said Winston's new owner, Kelly Flavin.

"He is such a good boy. And he loves his sister Gracie," said Simon's new owners.

Now, the shelter has new rescues looking for their forever homes.

"Please adopt your next four-legged family member from your local shelter or rescue," said Tammy Vanmeter-Weible, with the Adams County SPCA.

The facility in southern Pennsylvania said it adopted out 598 animals in 2023 and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

Nationwide, an estimated 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters every year, according to the ASPCA. Of those, about 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

About 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized yearly, the ASPCA said, a decrease from the estimated 2.6 million cats and dogs euthanized in shelters in 2011.