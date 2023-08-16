Doctors, pharmacists face ADHD medication shortage as kids head back to school

School will be back in session in the coming weeks, and parents and doctors are sounding the alarm over the ADHD medication shortages.

Adderall production is limited by the DEA because it is a controlled substance.

It comes as kids are getting ready to head back to the classroom.

The FDA warned about the growing shortages last month, including generic versions of the medications.

Local pharmacies say that right now, supplies vary from month to month.

"Compared to the beginning of the year to now, it's definitely easing up, but it might start to pick up again now because, in the Philadelphia area, schools will go back in the next few weeks. We're anticipating it could pick up with that starting backup," said Dr. Kourtney Chichilitti at Parkway Pharmacy.

Parkway Pharmacy, in the Fairmount neighborhood, says they have seen an ongoing shortage since the beginning of the year.

Chichilitti says they were getting roughly 30-plus calls a day to see if Adderall was in stock, and now it's about 10 a day.

The medication is used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and help those who have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors, or are overly active.

Adderall production is limited by the DEA because it is a controlled substance. The agency is calling on manufacturers to increase production.

There are alternative therapies, including an extended-release version that is available to patients.

"There are other alternatives, but like I said, a lot of those medications are going out of stock as well," said Chichilitti. "One of the big ones too, Vyvanse, is becoming generic, so that availability has been a little off."

Impacted patients are being asked to work with their healthcare providers to determine other options.