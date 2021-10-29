afghanistan

25,000 Afghan evacuees have entered United States through Philadelphia International Airport

PHL is one of only two airports in the country to take part in the program and the only one in the second wave of the mission.
EMBED <>More Videos

25,000 Afghan evacuees have entered US through Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport has now helped welcome more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees into the United States.

Mayor Jim Kenney touted the success of Operation Allies Welcome along with state and federal officials at the airport on Friday.

PHL is one of only two airports in the country to take part in the program and the only one in the second wave of the mission.

"I'm incredibly moved by the response by our communities and their genuine desire to help these people in need. It truly exemplifies Philadelphia as the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Philadelphia has worked with several partner organizations to provide essential services to the evacuees.

Mayor Kenney says the city is committed to continuing these efforts.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth philadelphiaafghanistan warphiladelphia international airportafghanistanjim kenney
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFGHANISTAN
Afghan evacuees adjusting to new lives in New Jersey
CHOP doctor helps Afghan refugees flying into PHL
Official: ISIS-K could be capable of attacking US in 6 months
Philabundance, NJ restaurant giving Afghan refugees a taste of home
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News