25,000 Afghan evacuees have entered United States through Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport has now helped welcome more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees into the United States.Mayor Jim Kenney touted the success of Operation Allies Welcome along with state and federal officials at the airport on Friday.PHL is one of only two airports in the country to take part in the program and the only one in the second wave of the mission."I'm incredibly moved by the response by our communities and their genuine desire to help these people in need. It truly exemplifies Philadelphia as the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection," Mayor Jim Kenney said.Philadelphia has worked with several partner organizations to provide essential services to the evacuees.Mayor Kenney says the city is committed to continuing these efforts.