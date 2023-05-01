A federal judge has ordered the Saucon Valley School District to allow a controversial club to meet at the middle school.

Judge orders Saucon Valley School District to allow 'After School Satan Club' to meet

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A federal judge has ordered the Saucon Valley School District to allow a controversial club to meet at the middle school.

The ruling says the district must allow the 'After School Satan Club' to meet at the times and places in the previous agreement made back in February.

A lawsuit was filed after the district rescinded its offer to use the school.

The judge ruled that violated the group's first amendment rights.