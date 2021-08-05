pop-up

AHS Night Bites Bakery pop-up treats fans to horror-themed cookies

FX is celebrating the "American Horror Story" summer premieres with a new pop-up to satisfy fans' dark and twisted cravings.
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

AHS Night Bites Bakery treats fans to horror-themed cookies

LOS ANGELES -- "American Horror Story" fans can satisfy their dark and twisted cravings with a new sensory experience. The AHS Night Bites Bakery, which first launched in New York City, is currently feeding fans with horror-themed cookies in Los Angeles.

From the rubber woman, to the baby in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and more, fans can see AHS characters new and old come to life at the bakery. FX Networks launched the pop-up in celebration of the new anthology series, "American Horror Stories," and the upcoming tenth installment of the series, "American Horror Story: Double Feature."

"We decided to lean into some of the exciting elements of summer and so we created some custom cookies inspired by AHS," said Kenya Hardaway, the senior vice president of integrated promotions at FX. "We have five exclusive designs that are available to fans."

Ticket reservations for the Los Angeles location are currently sold out, but fans can purchase exclusive cookies on the AHS Night Bites website. Stay tuned, because according to the website, a new location announcement is coming soon.

"American Horror Stories" is now streaming on FX on Hulu, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

"American Horror Story: Double Feature" premieres Weds., Aug. 25 on FX, next day on FX on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of FX Networks and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleshuluhalloweentelevisionbakerypop upotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
POP-UP
Chicago pop-up bookstore offers 'pay what you can' services
'American Horror Story'-themed bakery serves terrifying treats
Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!
Take a sneak peak at this Sneakerhead paradise that is taking the sneaker culture by storm
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News