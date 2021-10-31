Dr. Stanford withdraws name from consideration to be Philly's next health commissioner

On Wednesday, October 27, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening of the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity.
It was during that ceremony that Stanford says she realized her presence is integral to the success of the center and decided to withdraw her name for consideration.
"I look forward to continued work with the Philadelphia Department of Health and continuing our service to the City of Philadelphia beyond COVID-19 through ASHE. We are just getting started. Thank you all for your support," said Stanford on Saturday.
Back in May, former Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley resigned over the handling of remains from the 1985 MOVE bombing.
Cheryl Bettigole has since taken over as acting health commissioner for the city.