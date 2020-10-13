FYI Philly

Wayne welcomes new Sicilian eatery Alessandro's, which honors the owner's Italian roots

His father opened a restaurant at age 21 and now his son is continuing that entrepreneurial spirit.
By Timothy Walton
WAYNE, PA (WPVI) -- When the pandemic closed Arde Osteria in Wayne, the owners decided to reopen with a new menu, a new look and a new name.

Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar pays homage to the owner and executive chef, 23-year old Alessandro Fiorello.

He pays respect to his family for teaching him to cook and sharing some of their favorite recipes. His father opened a restaurant at age 21 and now his son is continuing that entrepreneurial spirit.

The food includes traditional Sicilian dishes like Pasta Cu Sarde, made with sardines, pine nuts, golden raisins and fennel. The centerpiece is the wood burning oven imported from Naples, Italy, and used to finish many dishes.

The open flame is also used to cook a variety of pizzas.



Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar | Facebook | Instagram
133 North Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwaynefyi italianfyi phillyfyi pizza
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!
Porco's Porchetteria unveils its turketta sandwich for Thanksgiving
FYI Philly's Localish-themed Thanksgiving Day show
South Philly, Fitler Square get new Italian pizza spots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
21-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
More TOP STORIES News