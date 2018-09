A NJ Superior Court judge is expected to hold hearing tomorrow in the ongoing litigation over $400k in GoFundMe donations. Attorney for John Bobbitt says the $ is gone. He learned that today during conference call. How it was spent is unclear. pic.twitter.com/50l1vNWlpT — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) September 4, 2018

Outside of Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico’s house is the used BMW John Bobbitt says the couple purchased earlier this year. He suspects the GoFundMe $ raised for him was used to buy it. pic.twitter.com/96KWxC3JP8 — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) September 4, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.

EMBED >More News Videos Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 24, 2018.

EMBED >More News Videos More than $200,000 raised to help Philly homeless man who used last $20 to help N.J. woman: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., November 23, 2017

EMBED >More News Videos Paying it forward after a stranger helps. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2017.

EMBED >More News Videos Hero homeless man John Bobbitt says he only received small portion of GoFundMe money: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 6 p.m., August 30, 2018