All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man John Bobbitt says

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The attorney for Philadelphia homeless man John Bobbitt, whose act of kindness led to a $400,000 GoFundMe fundraiser to presumably help him, said all of the cash raised in his client's name is gone.

Attorney Chris Fallon said he found this out during a conference call with the attorney for Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico on Tuesday morning.

Action News has reached out to the attorney for the couple, Ernest Badway, for a statement but we have not yet heard back.

A New Jersey Superior Court judge is expected to hold a hearing on this case Wednesday.



How it was spent is unclear.

McClure and D'Amico had been ordered to turn over any remaining money by Friday, but that never happened. They were also ordered to provide a full accounting of the money within 10 days.



Bobbitt gave up his last $20 to help Kate McClure, who had run out of gas off of I-95. McClure was so moved she and her boyfriend, D'Amico, started the GoFundMe account for Bobbitt, a man who was also struggling with addiction.

The fundraiser garnered approximately $400,000, which amounted to roughly $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees.

Exclusive: Homeless man speaks after Judge orders N.J. couple to return GoFundMe donations. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on august 31, 2018.



Bobbitt claims he only received $75,000 in cash, goods and services. The defense attorney said Bobbitt actually received $200,000 dollars from the money donated.

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



In an exclusive interview with Action News last week, John Bobbitt says Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico had complete control over his money and they used thousands of it to go on lavish trips, shopping sprees and gambling.

Bobbitt is back on the streets.
RELATED: Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign

Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 24, 2018.



"I always felt like I was in a weird situation. I didn't want to be pressuring to get a lawyer or do anything because I didn't want to seem ungrateful," he said.

More than 14,000 people donated to help Bobbitt. McClure and D'Amico set up the GoFund Me with claims they would buy Bobbitt a house and set up two trusts. It never happened.

More than $200,000 raised to help Philly homeless man who used last $20 to help N.J. woman: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., November 23, 2017



In just a few months, McClure posted pictures and videos of a New Year's Eve Bash in Las Vegas at Skyfall along with helicopter rides through the Grand Canyon, trips to New York City with front row tickets to the Broadway show 'The Book of Mormon,' and shopping excursions. McClure was also photographed carrying an expensive Louis Vuitton handbag.

McClure is an administrative assistant with the state of New Jersey. D'Amico is a carpenter. The couple has previously denied spending any of the GoFundMe money on themselves.

Paying it forward after a stranger helps. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2017.

Hero homeless man John Bobbitt says he only received small portion of GoFundMe money: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 6 p.m., August 30, 2018



