Fmr. Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb is running for mayor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb has announced his bid for mayor.

"I am running for mayor because our city is in crisis - we have a public safety crisis, a poverty crisis, an education crisis and a crisis of affordable housing. Most importantly, we have a crisis of leadership," a message on his campaign website reads.

"I know that together we can build a Philadelphia where every neighborhood is safe, every child receives a quality education, and our residents have access to good, family-sustaining jobs and affordable housing."

Along with the campaign website, Domb, a Democrat, released a video to YouTube on Tuesday morning.

"I'm Allan Domb and it's official, I'm running for mayor," Domb says in the video.

"I love our city but over the last few years, Philadelphia has been in a public safety crisis. People don't feel safe walking our streets. They don't feel safe sending our kids to school. They don't even feel safe going to work," he says.

Domb resigned from City Council in August.

In an exclusive interview with Action News at the time, Domb said he made the decision because the city needs major change.

"We need somebody who wants the job. You have to want this job. This is a tough job. You have to want it with everything in you and you have to be willing to commit. And people who know me know that I work seven days a week, 24 hours a day. I am a worker," Domb told Action News.

Domb was elected to Philadelphia City Council in 2015 after a long career in real estate.