ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a fire broke out in a house in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of E Tilghman Street.

Two people inside had to be rescued.

They were treated for smoke inhalation.

It's unclear what started the fire or if anyone else was in the house.

The fire marshal is investigating.